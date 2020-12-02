Наши приятели от Англия, избрали да живеят в китна и красива България, се запознаха с човечността на българите! На 30.11 тази година в село Горна Диканя в големия студ, в техния двор ги чакаше изненада - 7 слепи кученца вероятно изхвърлени от близки съседи. Какъв коледен подарък... Кажете как и какво да обясним на англичаните....Пращам и оргиналното съобщение на нашите английски приятели.

Hello, I was wondering if you might be able to help me or point me in the direction of someone who could. I found seven abandoned puppies this morning in the snow – perhaps two weeks old, just with open eyes but no teeth & not yet able to walking. Their mother was nowhere in sight & they were crying badly as they were wet & the temperature was freezing. Fortunately, friends have shown me how to bathe them & bottle feed them with formula recommended from the vet so they are now fed & warm. Unfortunately, I am not in a position to be able to keep them. They are however extremely cute so I can imagine a family would be thrilled to have one. Are you able to help me?