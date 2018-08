Mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️ She uses Augustinusbader’s The Rich Cream! @violetgrey violetgrey.com Mama is 88 now. She loves this product. Says it’s the best. She knows🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️

A post shared by MELANIE (@melaniegriffith) on Apr 19, 2018 at 9:14am PDT