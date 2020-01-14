Шестима души загинаха

Шестима души са загинали при отварянето на голяма дупка в центъра на китайския град Синин.

Други 10 все още са в неизвестност. Дупката се е отворила по време на час пик и погълнала автобус на градския транспорт, както и пешеходци.

30-метрова дупка се отвори на улица в Китай, има изчезнал (СНИМКИ)

Според видеозаписи на охранителни камери след пропадането на автобуса е имало и експлозия. Подобни пропадания на пътната настилка в Китай се случват често.

 