На 86-години почина легендарният френски футболен специалист Мишел Идалго.
Michel Hidalgo, coach of the great France team that won the 1984 European Championship, dies aged 87https://t.co/nWyUHViivz pic.twitter.com/mopcsH5mgp— AFP Sport (@AFP_Sport) March 26, 2020
Идалго води Франция на световните финали през 1978 и 1982 година. Той изведе "петлите" до европейската титла през 1984 година.
🇫🇷 @equipedefrance has lost one of its greatest figures 😢— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 26, 2020
Michel Hidalgo was the brains behind the exhilarating side that reached the #WorldCup semi-finals in 1982 & won UEFA EURO 1984 🏆
RIP & 'merci' for the memories, Michel pic.twitter.com/h7urxqzdVd
