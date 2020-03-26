На 86-години почина легендарният френски футболен специалист Мишел Идалго.

Michel Hidalgo, coach of the great France team that won the 1984 European Championship, dies aged 87 https://t.co/nWyUHViivz pic.twitter.com/mopcsH5mgp

Идалго води Франция на световните финали през 1978 и 1982 година. Той изведе "петлите" до европейската титла през 1984 година.

🇫🇷 @equipedefrance has lost one of its greatest figures 😢



Michel Hidalgo was the brains behind the exhilarating side that reached the #WorldCup semi-finals in 1982 & won UEFA EURO 1984 🏆



RIP & 'merci' for the memories, Michel pic.twitter.com/h7urxqzdVd