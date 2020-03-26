Той води Франция на световните финали през 1978 и 1982 година

На 86-години почина легендарният френски футболен специалист Мишел Идалго.

Идалго води Франция на световните финали през 1978 и 1982 година. Той изведе "петлите" до европейската титла през 1984 година.

