Children in Bulgaria are to return to the nurseries and kindergartens on May 22. That was announced by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and Education Minister Krassimir Valchev at a press conference on Tuesday.

The authorities expect that there will be around 10 children in a group, in Sofia and other bigger cities – up to 18. The buildings, their yards and playgrounds will be disinfected. The teachers will bring face masks and safety helmets.

The parents will sign a document to declare that their children could attend the kindergarten. The attendance will not be obligatory.

In case a child tests positive for COVID-19 his/her group or the whole kindergarten will be quarantined.

Tests for the future first grade students will not be conducted.