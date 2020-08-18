Епицентърът му бил на 68 км от град Масбате, в района на островите Висаяс

Трус със сила 6,7 по Рихтер разтърси централната част на Филипините. Най-малко един човек е загинал и са нанесени сериозни щети по жилищни и други сгради в град Катайнган. По пътищата се появили цепнатини, съобщава БТА.

По данни на Геоложкия институт на САЩ земетресението е регистрирано в 8.03 ч. местно време.

Епицентърът му бил на 68 км от град Масбате, в района на островите Висаяс. Огнището на труса било на малка дълбочина - 10 км под земната повърхност.

Според Филипинския институт по вулканология и сеизмология епицентърът се намирал на 7 км югоизточно от Катайнган, на дълбочина 21 км.

