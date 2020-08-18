Трус със сила 6,7 по Рихтер разтърси централната част на Филипините. Най-малко един човек е загинал и са нанесени сериозни щети по жилищни и други сгради в град Катайнган. По пътищата се появили цепнатини, съобщава БТА.

LOOK: Damaged house is reportedly owned by a retired colonel. The devastation comes after a strong earthquake hit Cataingan, Masbate this morning. https://t.co/VXbbV6WzJq



📸 Erasto Alerta pic.twitter.com/2UgmZPtDA3 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) August 18, 2020

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits the Philippines leaving at least one person dead https://t.co/LQbJDs5FgP — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 18, 2020

По данни на Геоложкия институт на САЩ земетресението е регистрирано в 8.03 ч. местно време.

📸 A Red Cross volunteer examines cracks on a road after a powerful earthquake struck the central Philippines. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. https://t.co/SXaCqZrXQq pic.twitter.com/0Ivv2t7UdH — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020

Епицентърът му бил на 68 км от град Масбате, в района на островите Висаяс. Огнището на труса било на малка дълбочина - 10 км под земната повърхност.

Phivolcs OIC Renato Solidum on Masbate quake: The earthquake was caused by the movement of the Masbate segment of the Philippine fault. The last time it caused a quake was in 2003. pic.twitter.com/29lbQb47Vy — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) August 18, 2020

Според Филипинския институт по вулканология и сеизмология епицентърът се намирал на 7 км югоизточно от Катайнган, на дълбочина 21 км.

LOOK: Strong earthquake damaged houses made of light materials in Palanas, Masbate https://t.co/VXbbV6WzJq



📸 Philippine Red Cross pic.twitter.com/35p07ddAAB — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) August 18, 2020