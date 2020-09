As Covid-19 infections spike to record numbers, European governments are imposing strict measures and weighing further lockdowns in a bid to halt a second wave. But World Health Organization regional director Hans Kluge said Thursday that the increase in cases should serve as a warning of what is to come. "Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March," Kluge said. "Last week, the region's weekly tally exceeded 300,000 patients." More than half of European nations have reported an increase of more than 10% in new cases in the past two weeks, Kluge added. (📸: GariGaraialde/Getty)

A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on Sep 17, 2020 at 7:01pm PDT