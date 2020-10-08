437 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, a new grim record since the start of the pandemic, and 1 more than the record number of new cases registered during the previous 24 hours. Out of the total of 4,541 PCR tests performed 9.62 % have returned positive.

The highest number of newly registered coronavirus cases is again in Sofia – 124, followed by Plovdiv - 65, Varna – 35, Blagoevgrad - 30, Bourgas – 28, Stara Zagora - 28. This is indicated by Single Information Portal data.

The active cases are 6,422, while 1,033 patients with coronavirus are in hospital.

53 patients remain in intensive care units. 11 have died over the past 24 hours bringing the death toll up to 879.

138 have recovered over the past 24 hours. A total of 556,761 tests have so far been performed in Bulgaria, of which 22,743, or 4.08 % have returned positive.