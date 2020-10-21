The result of the PCR test of President Rumen Radev, made after the return of the Bulgarian delegation from the visit to Estonia, is negative. This was announced by the press centre of the presidency. This is the second negative coronavirus test of the Bulgarian head of state in two consecutive days and the third in a week.

President Rumen Radev's official visit to Estonia postponed amidst COVID-19 crisis

Yesterday it was reported that Radev was in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and had to be quarantined.

Отрицателен е и резултатът от теста ми за коронавирус, направен вчера след завръщането ми от Талин. Отрицателният... Posted by Румен Радев on Wednesday, 21 October 2020

The president denied the information and described it as an "active campaign of well-wishers". This information was also cited as a reason for cancelling Radev's official meetings in Estonia.



