Representatives of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association met with Minister of Tourism Mariyana Nikolova, the ministry press service has announced.

The representatives of the two organizations demanded that future anti-epidemic measures should be made coordinated with all representatives of the tourist industry.

On her part Minister Nikolova pointed out that to her “it is important that the voice of the entire sector be heard”, and added that the efforts of the ministry are targeted at the future development of the tourist industry in Bulgaria.