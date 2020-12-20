The Ministry of Health and the National Association of Municipalities have been developing a plan to attract medics to municipalities that experience lack of medical teams.

In addition to employment agreements, medics will be provided with municipal housing, Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov said. According to him, doctors and nurses in some municipalities will receive tripled salaries in order to ensure efficient health care throughout the country.

The Minister of Health and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov checked a dormitory for nurses in Pazardzhik, which is to be renovated.