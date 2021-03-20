Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov inspected the construction of a new production facility of Antibiotics – Razgrad pharmaceutical company, which will be used for the manufacture of vaccines. The investment is to the tune of EUR 200 million and will create 350 new jobs, announced representatives of the pharmaceutical company.

PM Borissov said that he would inform the European Commission about the capacity of the Bulgarian pharmaceutical company to produce vaccines. In Boyko Borissov’s words, the new facility will produce hundreds of millions of vaccines that will save millions of lives.