Торнадо мина през гъсто населени предградия на американския град Чикаго.

Причинени са щети на над 100 къщи, има ранени, на места е прекъснато електроподаването, предаде Асошиейтед прес.

НЕОБИЧАЙНО ВРЕМЕ: Сняг и торнадо в Анталия (ВИДЕО+СНИМКИ)

Петима души са хоспитализирани в Нейпървил, където 16 къщи са обявени за негодни за обитаване, а десетки са сериозно пострадали, каза говорителка на градската управа.

Thinking about everyone in Chicago’s suburb of Woodridge & Naperville — strong tornado and at least 6 people injured. Today the threat for tornadoes & damaging wind stretches from Charleston, WV to Houlton, ME. #severe #tornado #damage pic.twitter.com/yMPYDCZq0R — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) June 21, 2021

Live helicopter stream of tornado damage in Chicago suburbshttps://t.co/FGFg5GKpzs pic.twitter.com/sFpZDsXJpr — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 21, 2021

Large and 'extremely dangerous' tornado rips through Chicago suburbs, injuring at least six https://t.co/pbqeRZpbWh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 21, 2021

A tornado left a destructive path through Chicago's western suburbs Sunday night. See more photos of the aftermath from our photographers. https://t.co/TnrO8tPkbf pic.twitter.com/0AYVj6PosU — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 21, 2021