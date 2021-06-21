Нанесени са огромни материални щети

Торнадо мина през гъсто населени предградия на американския град Чикаго.

Причинени са щети на над 100 къщи, има ранени, на места е прекъснато електроподаването, предаде Асошиейтед прес.

Петима души са хоспитализирани в Нейпървил, където 16 къщи са обявени за негодни за обитаване, а десетки са сериозно пострадали, каза говорителка на градската управа.

 
Източник: БТА