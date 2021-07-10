Photo: BTA
Meeting with representatives of technological giants Amazon and Google, President Rumen Radev
said Bulgaria is ready to encourage companies investing in human capital to enhance their presence in this country, his Press Secretariat said. The two companies are among more than 400 participants in the Business Forum which is part of the Three Seas Initiative.
Every year young Bulgarians are among the winners of international Olympiads in mathematics, physics and computer linguistics, and Bulgaria wants to create an environment enabling them to realize their talent, said Radev. He noted that this country has become established as an IT capital of Southeastern Europe and as a leading startup destination, which is appreciated by investors.
The Amazon and Google representatives praised the Bulgarian President for the inclusion of scientific and educational connectivity among the priorities of the Three Seas Initiative, and showed an interest in developing joint projects. The participants in the meetings concurred that scientific and educational cohesion in Europe is crucial to developing a modern infrastructure in the region and to real social and economic cohesion in the EU.