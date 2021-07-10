Meeting with representatives of technological giants Amazon and Google, President Rumen Radev

said Bulgaria is ready to encourage companies investing in human capital to enhance their presence in this country, his Press Secretariat said. The two companies are among more than 400 participants in the Business Forum which is part of the Three Seas Initiative.

Every year young Bulgarians are among the winners of international Olympiads in mathematics, physics and computer linguistics, and Bulgaria wants to create an environment enabling them to realize their talent, said Radev. He noted that this country has become established as an IT capital of Southeastern Europe and as a leading startup destination, which is appreciated by investors.