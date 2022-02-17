17 February 2022, Sofia. Nova Broadcasting Group has acquired the exclusive television broadcasting rights to UEFA EURO 2024™ and UEFA EURO 2028™. The leading media and technology company will give Bulgarian viewers the chance to continue to enjoy the powerful emotions of the most prestigious football tournament involving a stellar selection of national teams across Europe. The next European championship will take place in Germany and will be aired on the channels operated by Nova Broadcasting Group.

“I am happy to announce that Nova Broadcasting Group has won the broadcasting rights to the matches in the two forthcoming European football tournaments in 2024 and 2028. From this year on, we will also be airing another major European football event – the UEFA Nations League. We are proud to be the home of big sports and our viewers have the privilege to watch top-notch, versatile sports content that brings them unforgettable moments,” said Dirk Gerkens, CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group and Director for Programming, Production and Advertising Sales at United Media.

Nova Broadcasting Rights has also acquired the exclusive television broadcasting rights to the three cycles of the 2022-2028 European Qualifiers with the exception of the games of the Bulgarian national team. The qualifiers will determine the participants in the UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA World Cup 2026 and UEFA EURO 2028™. European giants Germany, Italy, England, Spain, The Netherlands, and Portugal will continue to bring joy to fans from the TV screen.

Nova Broadcasting Group’s audience will also be able to enjoy three editions of the UEFA Nations League – 2022-23, 2024-25, and 2026-27 with the exception of the games of the Bulgarian national team. The young tournament, which was launched just four years ago, offers another exciting and interesting competition, where, apart from a trophy for the best players, the matches will give more modest teams from Europe an additional chance to rank for a major football forum.

About Nova Broadcasting Group

Nova Broadcasting Group is one of Bulgaria`s biggest multi-platform media and technology companies, part of United Group, the leading telecommunications services and media in Southeast Europe. As it continues to undergo dynamic development, its clients and partners enjoy extensive variety of TV channels, radio stations, websites, digital platforms and print media.

In line with the highest standards, the sports channels and platforms operated by Nova Broadcasting Group offer to viewers and online users access to some of the most attractive tournaments worldwide. DIEMA XTRA, the first premium-paid TV package on the Bulgarian market, offers rich sports content through a total of four channels; DIEMA SPORT, DIEMA SPORT2, DIEMA SPORT 3 and TRACE SPORT STARTS. Subscription streaming platform PLAY DIEMA XTRA provides unlimited access to these channels live and in HD quality.

DIEMA XTRA features exclusive sports events including the Bulgarian football championship, the Cup of Bulgaria matches, the English Premier League, the League Cup of England, the German Bundesliga, the French Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA basketball games, the Continental Hockey League, spectacular boxing tourneys and many more exiting competitions, review and magazine sport shows, talk shows, and commentary studios.

About United Media

United Media is leading media company in South East Europe, part of United Group, with 5 national broadcasters, more than 50 pay TV channels, very successful digital portfolio of 28 web portals, 8 newspapers and magazines, and five radio stations