“Your Majesties, it gives me great pleasure that my grandson and his wife are visiting The Kingdom of Tonga… To this day, I remember with fondness Queen Salote's attendance at my own Coronation, while Prince Philip and I have cherished memories from our three wonderful visits to your country in 1953, 1970 and 1977.” – a message from The Queen to the people of Tonga, delivered by The Duke of Sussex at the start of #RoyalVisitTonga, where the Duke and Duchess attended an official dinner hosted by King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u.

