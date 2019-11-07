Снимка: БГНЕС
Арчи навърши 6 месеца на 6 ноември
Синът на принц Хари и Меган Маркъл вече може да пълзи и има два зъба. На 6 ноември Арчи навърши 6 месеца. Това разкриха гордите му родители на закуска със семейства на британски военни, предаде "Дейли мейл".
Херцогът похвали семействата, които живеят разделени заради служебните си задължения. Той изрази и искрено съчувствие към тези, които нямат възможност да гледат как децата им растат.
Меган и Хари ще се оттеглят от светските си задължения в края на годината
„Невероятно трудно е. Възхищавам се на тези хора. Не мога да си представя какво е да пропуснеш толкова време с детето си, те растат толкова бързо”, заяви принц Хари, който също е служил в армията.
Принц Хари: С брат ми вървим по различни пътища, имаме добри и лоши дни в отношенията си
Хари и Меган разговаряха с родители, чиито деца са на възрастта на Арчи и обмениха опит. По време на срещата принцът си поигра с децата, а съпругата му закачливо поздрави едно от тях. Няколко деца подариха букети на херцогинята на Съсекс при пристигането й в читалище в Уестимнстър.
Днес двойката, заедно с херцогинята на Корнуол Камила, присъства на възпоменателна церемония в Уестминстърското абатство.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of the country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces - from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
