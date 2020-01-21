Вижте най-известните, влиятелни и богати баби в социалната мрежа
Още при появата на социалната мрежа Instagram известна тема бяха "децата на богатите", които буквално имат всичко. Но има и друга група в социалната мрежа, която също вълнува милионите потребители по цял свят - тази на секси бабите. Те също имат всичко, но си изкарват парите сами - с уменията си на инфлуенсъри.
Ето и кои са най-известните, влиятелни и богати зрели жени в Instagram.
Крис Дженър
Няма как да не започнем тази класация именно с член на клана Кардашиян. Крис има около 32 млн. последователи в Instagram, а богатството ѝ се оценява на близо 37,5 млн. долара. Основният източник на доходи на 64-годишната Дженър е именно Instagram.
Джина Стюърд
❤️kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world , no matter what you look like❤️
Бившият модел на Maxim и Playboy има близо 200 000 последователи в Instagram. Все още продължава да се занимава с мода, има фен страници и е горда, че създава уникално съдържание за социалната мрежа, с което си гарантира завидни доходи.
Лесли Максуел
63-годишната жена има тяло на 18-годишна спортистка! Печели над 40 000 долара годишно само от присъствието си в Instagram. Има 165 хил. последователи, които са и много, много верни.
Алис Васкез
This year has been an eye opener. [...] I'm working with some great doctors this year to better my health which is a reflection of my appearance. What you see .. is telling you something ❤️
Алис е баба на едва 40 години! Има над 30 000 последователи. Занимава се с лайф коуч и е горда да се нарича баба.