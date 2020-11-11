Сериозни наказания грозят жителите на Индонезия, които не спазват противоепидемичните мерки. Мъжете биват принуждавани да правят лицеви опори, ако излязат навън без маска.

Covid-19 : People Who Violate Mask Wearing Rule In Indonesia Are Asked To Lay In Coffin... https://t.co/gMBZOybRjz

Други санкции, на които подлежат нарушителите, са копаене на гробове за починалите от COVID-19, принуждаване да лежат в отворен ковчег, плевене на общински пространства, почистване на речни брегове. ⁣

За контрола отговарят полицаите и служителите на армията.

The bizarre list of penalties for people not following rules, such as wearing a mask, includes forcing offenders to lie down in coffins, dig grave sites, pray for COVID-19 victims at cemeteries and do push-ups. #Indonesia #coronavirus https://t.co/1lWyyZRYtN