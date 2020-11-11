Вижте как се наказават нарушителите на правилата, действащи по време на пандемията
Сериозни наказания грозят жителите на Индонезия, които не спазват противоепидемичните мерки. Мъжете биват принуждавани да правят лицеви опори, ако излязат навън без маска.
Covid-19 : People Who Violate Mask Wearing Rule In Indonesia Are Asked To Lay In Coffin...https://t.co/gMBZOybRjz— gistoftheday (@gistoftheday) September 7, 2020
Други санкции, на които подлежат нарушителите, са копаене на гробове за починалите от COVID-19, принуждаване да лежат в отворен ковчег, плевене на общински пространства, почистване на речни брегове.
Indonesia, and people breaking mask-wearing rules reportedly made to dig graves for Covid victims. https://t.co/MNXbfMkmpQ— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) September 15, 2020
За контрола отговарят полицаите и служителите на армията.
The bizarre list of penalties for people not following rules, such as wearing a mask, includes forcing offenders to lie down in coffins, dig grave sites, pray for COVID-19 victims at cemeteries and do push-ups. #Indonesia #coronavirus https://t.co/1lWyyZRYtN— Christina Zhou (@ChristinaZhou44) September 19, 2020
Тази година над 164 000 души в Индонезия са получили наказания за неправилно носене на маска.
Броят на жертвите на коронавируса в страната нараства с хиляди всеки ден, а потвърдените случаи вече са 271 000.
You're not going to want to break #Indonesia's coronavirus #mask rules. Men have been forced to do push-ups as punishment for not wearing a face-covering, as the nation's #coronavirus death toll soars past 10,300 and confirmed cases hit 271,000. Other punishments being handed out to anti-maskers include pulling weeds, cleaning riverbanks, digging graves, and being forced to lay in an open coffin. Police officers and members of the #military are being used to oversee the punishments – upsetting a human rights group, which says the measures are ‘degrading.’ So far this year, more than 164,000 people in Indonesia have received punishments for not wearing #masks correctly. Do you think the punishments are too extreme?
