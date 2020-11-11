Вижте как се наказават нарушителите на правилата, действащи по време на пандемията

Сериозни наказания грозят жителите на Индонезия, които не спазват противоепидемичните мерки. Мъжете биват принуждавани да правят лицеви опори, ако излязат навън без маска.  

Други санкции, на които подлежат нарушителите, са копаене на гробове за починалите от COVID-19, принуждаване да лежат в отворен ковчег, плевене на общински пространства, почистване на речни брегове. ⁣

За контрола отговарят полицаите и служителите на армията.

Тази година над 164 000 души в Индонезия са получили наказания за неправилно носене на маска.⁣

Броят на жертвите на коронавируса в страната нараства с хиляди всеки ден, а потвърдените случаи вече са 271 000.⁣ ⁣ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Източник: RT

