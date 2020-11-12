Аукционът ще се проведе на 16 ноември

Легендарният часовник с марка „Ролекс“, модел „Събмариинър 6538“, който Шон Конъри носи в „Джеймс Бонд: Д-р Но“ от 1963 г., отива на търг, съобщава БГНЕС.

Продават пистолета на Шон Конъри от "Доктор Но"

 Първоначалната обявена цена е 165 000 долара.

В търга ще участват и моделите на „Ролекс“ от филм с Пол Нюман от 1968 г. и „Джеймс Бонд: Спектър“ (2015).

Търгът на аукционна къща „Боб“ ще се проведе на 16 ноември. 

