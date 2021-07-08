В Дания построиха най-високия пясъчен замък в света, пише БиБиСи. Той се намира в градчето Блохус в северната част на страната.

Have a look at world’s tallest sand castle in Sandcatle festival in Blokhus , denmark 🇩🇰,by dutch artist Wilfred strijgar , standing17.658m and the right one was tallest one of 3.5 m @RP_Sand @sudarsansand @SandArtistManas @OdiaCulture @VAdkri pic.twitter.com/mQq1QsjMUy — Ranjit prasad Bhuyan (@RanjitGutu) July 7, 2021

Мащабната структура е с височина 21 метра, като за направата ѝ са използвани над 4860 тона пясък.

Heading to the beach this summer?? If you’re planning on building a sand castle…here’s some inspiration for you. The world’s BIGGEST sand castle was recently completed in Denmark 🇩🇰 it stands nearly 70 feet tall and is made of 5,000 tons of sand! (Source: @CBSNews) #podcast pic.twitter.com/YppQrGC5vU — Catch Up Crew (@catchupcrew) July 8, 2021

Планът е замъкът да остане на място за желаещите да го видят до зимата.