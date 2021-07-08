Мащабната структура е с височина 21 метра

В Дания построиха най-високия пясъчен замък в света, пише БиБиСи. Той се намира в градчето Блохус в северната част на страната.

Мащабната структура е с височина 21 метра, като за направата ѝ са използвани над 4860 тона пясък.

Планът е замъкът да остане на място за желаещите да го видят до зимата. 