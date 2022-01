Пожар избухна на покрива на небостъргач в американския град Филаделфия. Пламъците са били потушени бързо от пожарникарите, но от сградата в центъра на града се издигаше гъст, черен дим.

#USA #Philadelphia A large black smoke and fire has been spotted in a skyscraper in the center. No injuries were reported. it doesn't look like a simple fire pic.twitter.com/TOfnYSkkWG — Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) January 23, 2022

Няма данни за жертви и пострадали.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Large Fire reported at Commerce Square Twin Towers in Downtown Philadelphia#Philadelphia l #PA

Police have confirmed a large rooftop fire affecting the west tower. Alarms are sounding, and the upper floors have been evacuated.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/MaCn8PmtEs — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) January 23, 2022

Scary sight in Center City #Philadelphia earlier, you could see this for miles.



Fire on the rooftop (APPEARS to be Commerce Sq. on Market St.).



It's under control and no injuries reported. #Philly #PhillyFire #6abc ##Fire #CenterCity pic.twitter.com/ydUz1hqULX — AC 😷 (@ACinPhilly) January 23, 2022