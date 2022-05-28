Това съобщиха местните власти

Най-малко 25 души са загинали в резултат на проливните дъждове, залели района на Ресифи, столица на североизточния щат Пернамбуко, от вторник насам, съобщиха местните власти пред АФП.

"Само днес (събота) имаше 25 смъртни случая" на различни места в района, казва източник от гражданската защита. 

Източник: БГНЕС