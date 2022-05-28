Снимка: iStock
Това съобщиха местните власти
Най-малко 25 души са загинали в резултат на проливните дъждове, залели района на Ресифи, столица на североизточния щат Пернамбуко, от вторник насам, съобщиха местните власти пред АФП.
Floods, river overflows, massive floods and multiple landslides. The situation in Recife is very serious because of the rain. #Brazil #flood #flooding #floods #HeavyRains #tormenta #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #aluvión #banjir #enchete #inundaciones #weather pic.twitter.com/JgFkOXbVcJ— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) May 28, 2022
"Само днес (събота) имаше 25 смъртни случая" на различни места в района, казва източник от гражданската защита.
Macaparana. Houses are being demolished and washed away by rain! Brazil #flood #flooding #floods #HeavyRains #tormenta #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #aluvión #banjir #enchete #inundaciones pic.twitter.com/vCj6HxMCpk— BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) May 28, 2022
Homes destroyed, hundreds displaced by floods in north-eastern Brazil -10 of rain in 24 hours https://t.co/T4S5jJvwBg #grandsolar— Grand Solar Minimum (@grand_solar) May 26, 2022
#Floods in #Brazil 🇧🇷, #Pernambuco, #Alagoas and #Paraíba— Worldview earth data🌱 (@WED_explorer) May 28, 2022
Heavy rain in north-eastern Brazil over the last few days has caused #flooding and landslides in the states of Pernambuco, Alagoas and Paraíba.
image from 🛰@CopernicusEU
Processed in 🛰@sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/vmKCVb0CGW
