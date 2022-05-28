Най-малко 25 души са загинали в резултат на проливните дъждове, залели района на Ресифи, столица на североизточния щат Пернамбуко, от вторник насам, съобщиха местните власти пред АФП.

"Само днес (събота) имаше 25 смъртни случая" на различни места в района, казва източник от гражданската защита.

#Floods in #Brazil 🇧🇷, #Pernambuco, #Alagoas and #Paraíba



Heavy rain in north-eastern Brazil over the last few days has caused #flooding and landslides in the states of Pernambuco, Alagoas and Paraíba.



image from 🛰@CopernicusEU

Processed in 🛰@sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/vmKCVb0CGW