The multifaceted Green Spine of Southbank by Beulah is created by splitting open one single mass at its core, forming two separate high rise structures. This split causes the towers to reveal the almost geological strata of their core layers as they rise above the city. The spine uses materials and textures that are natural and native to Australia, with lower and mid-story levels draped in smaller scale shrub planting. Towards the upper levels tree planting is introduced within winter gardens, leading to the ‘Gardens of the Future’ at the top of the residential tower.

A post shared by UNStudio (@unstudio_architecture) on Aug 7, 2018 at 4:30am PDT