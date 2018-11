Just announced - the Sting: My Songs Tour will be coming to Europe next summer! The following dates in Germany are on sale this week, with more dates to be confirmed soon: 23 June - Open Air Forchheim (Forchheim, DE) 26 June - Open-Air an der EmslandArena (Lingen, DE) 6 July - Freilichtbuhne PeißNitzinsel (Halle, DE) 10 July - TOLLWOOD Musik-Arena (Munich, DE) 15 July - Kunst!Rasen (Bonn, DE) Ticket presale and on-sale info at Sting.com - and keep watching for more dates! #MySongsTour

