Indulge in a delicious drink and a wonderful book. James Rollins is My favourite author. His books are absolutely riveting. Personally I think schools should be assigning his books in English class then when finished they should be using them to transfer over into science. It would make it so kids were more interested in the more dense and complex scientific material. I scoffed at the idea of quantum physics until reading one of his other books. Now I'm actually reading books solely on quantum physics!

