Снимка: Getty images
Вижте как изглеждаше Кейт Мидилтън на кръщенето на принц Арчи
Тази събота херцозите на Съсекс Хари и Меган кръстиха първородния си син Арчи на частна церемония. Дворецът разпространи официална снимка от събитието, която за пореден път показа колко стилни могат да бъдат кралските особи, предаде Дарик нюз.
The Duchess of Cambridge took a cue from pop royalty for her fashion statement in 2011. Us Weekly has the first Stateside snap at the 29-year-old's ensemble at a Sunday dinner at the Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire. Prince William's bride wore a salmon-pink satin dress by British designer (and rock scion) Stella McCartney. If the girly dress seems familiar, that's because none other than Madonna wore the exact same frock at a May 2008 amFAR event at the Cannes Film Festival. According to many sources, this pink dress is the one Kate recycled yesterday at Archie's christening. However I do feel the fabric is different. What do you think? By the way, who wore it better? I think Kate and Madonna both looked fabulous!
Херцогинята на Кеймбридж Кейт беше избрала красива рокля в розово на дизайнера Стела Маккартни. По-паметливите й почитатели веднага си спомниха, че са виждали този тоалет и друг път. Със същата рокля Кейт се появи и на предколедния обяд при кралица Елизабет II в Бъкингамския дворец миналата година.
Кралското бебе Арчи беше кръстено на частна церемония в Уиндзор (СНИМКИ)
Те припомниха още, че Кейт се появявала с идентична рокля от същия дизайнер, но изработена от друга сатенена материя още през 2011 г. Херцогинята носеше тази рокля на 90-годишнината на принц Филип през юни 2011 г.
After comparing images, it appears that Kate did wear her 2011 @StellaMcCartney dress. The bow detail, neckline and sleeves all match. I think the color differences are due to the lighting of the photos. pic.twitter.com/UApIrAKSRb— MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) December 19, 2018
„Ровенето в гардероба“ припомни и още един интересен факт - първа с тази рокля още през 2008 г. се появява не кой да е, а поп кралицата Мадона. В стилния тоалет тя изгря на червения килим на кинофестивала в Кан преди вече близо 10 години.
Duchess Kate is SO pretty in pink Stella McCartney for Archie Harrison's christening! The Duchess of Cambridge gave us all a lesson in dressing for a christening on Saturday, as she attended her nephew Archie Harrison's special day. The wife of Prince William didn't disappoint with her stunning outfit - which consisted of a pretty pink pussy-bow Stella McCartney dress and fuchsia heels. It looks to be the same dress she wore to the Queen's 2018 Christmas lunch! She topped the look off with a matching bespoke Juliette Botterill headband - her go-to accessory for formal events. Beauty wise, the royal looked as immaculate as ever in the official pictures, wearing her famous brunette tresses in a loose, glossy style. Her makeup looked flawless and glowing; a natural foundation and earthy tones were used to perfect her features.
Кейт не за първи път повтаря тоалети от гардероба си. Безспорно е обаче, че и на двете дами роклята стои чудесно.
