The Duchess of Cambridge took a cue from pop royalty for her fashion statement in 2011. Us Weekly has the first Stateside snap at the 29-year-old's ensemble at a Sunday dinner at the Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire. Prince William's bride wore a salmon-pink satin dress by British designer (and rock scion) Stella McCartney. If the girly dress seems familiar, that's because none other than Madonna wore the exact same frock at a May 2008 amFAR event at the Cannes Film Festival. According to many sources, this pink dress is the one Kate recycled yesterday at Archie's christening. However I do feel the fabric is different. What do you think? By the way, who wore it better? I think Kate and Madonna both looked fabulous!

