Носителките на короните бяха избрани на стилна церемония в София
На стилна церемония в столицата бяха избрани новите носителки на короните „Мис България Свят” и „Мис България Вселена”.
По време на събитието 23 представителки от цяла България се впуснаха в съревнование за желаните корони. В рамките на надпреварата бяха избрани общо 7 красавици, които ще представят страната ни на седемте най-големи конкурса за красота в света.
Короната „Мис България Свят 2019” спечели Марго Купър, която е на 26 и има руски корени.
I would like to thank all of the people who supported me. For me it was a long way to reach this status and to be able to talk about things that really matter. I learned how to win hard way, by failing, loosing and overcoming. Today I’m someone who won a contest. I can tell you that the most important thing is to remain a human being. To be kind. I dedicate my victory of MISS WORLD BULGARIA to my friend @dijanaslife. I lost her, but she is always with me. She used to tell me to remember who I am, to dare, and never to give up. I was about to give up, and to get back to my dream list, but then It crossed my mind how she was fighting a cancer and never complained, and has been there for me instead, so I decided to do my best in memory of her... and of all the people who are going through big battles. I’m standing with you and I want to tell you that you can do anything, literally anything. It is truly beautiful when women support each other. There is no competition between women, trust me. The only fight is inside you, sparring with your toxic part. Once again, thanks to everyone who was with me when I was about to fail. I wish you all a lot of kindness, self love and confidence. Dreams come true! I will be on of the contestants at @missworld #missworld #pageant #missbulgaria #missworld2019 #bulgarian #margocooper #beautycontest #motivation #inspiration #womenempowerment #missuniverse #womensupportingwomen #friendship #lifecoach #mindset #dreamscometrue #beautywithapurpose
Тя ще представи родината ни на 69-тото издание на най-стария и голям конкурс за красота в света „Мис Свят” 2019 през месец декември в Лондон.
This year I decided to compete in Miss World Bulgaria. I aim to represent Bulgaria proudly at the highest international level, and to demonstrate the whole world that being Bulgarian beauty also means to have the right set of values, such as self development, kindness, focus on sustainable environment and taking care of ecology, responsible consumption, and last but not the least, helping others grow. Also I’m happy that we live in the times where the standard of beauty is no longer about cloned appearance. Being not ordinary, being different, that is what makes it beautiful. As you know, this year Victoria’s Secret is called off the show, because they came to understanding that attractiveness is not about being perfect! I hope the world of beauty contests will also become more open to the new realms, and girls of different shapes, heights, special features and age will be able to compete. I also hope this is how Bulgaria to be seen internationally - beauty with character, brains and the message behind the picture. For me it is crucially important to become a personal example of a self made woman of a new generation, who stands up proudly, who’s voice counts, who is strong, active, and who can change the world.
Лора Асенова пък стана новата „Мис България Вселена” 2019. Тя ще представи България на най-престижния американски формат за красота „Мис Вселена” 2019 в края на годината.
