I would like to thank all of the people who supported me. For me it was a long way to reach this status and to be able to talk about things that really matter. I learned how to win hard way, by failing, loosing and overcoming. Today I’m someone who won a contest. I can tell you that the most important thing is to remain a human being. To be kind. I dedicate my victory of MISS WORLD BULGARIA to my friend @dijanaslife. I lost her, but she is always with me. She used to tell me to remember who I am, to dare, and never to give up. I was about to give up, and to get back to my dream list, but then It crossed my mind how she was fighting a cancer and never complained, and has been there for me instead, so I decided to do my best in memory of her... and of all the people who are going through big battles. I’m standing with you and I want to tell you that you can do anything, literally anything. It is truly beautiful when women support each other. There is no competition between women, trust me. The only fight is inside you, sparring with your toxic part. Once again, thanks to everyone who was with me when I was about to fail. I wish you all a lot of kindness, self love and confidence. Dreams come true! I will be on of the contestants at @missworld #missworld #pageant #missbulgaria #missworld2019 #bulgarian #margocooper #beautycontest #motivation #inspiration #womenempowerment #missuniverse #womensupportingwomen #friendship #lifecoach #mindset #dreamscometrue #beautywithapurpose

