It’s my birthday in Australia right now. My wish is that you donate 1 dollar for every year I’ve lived. $31 to help with the bush fires. It’s the greatest gift I could ask for. For some of you that’s a lot. So donate 13 dollars (my age in reverse). Donate 1 dollar if that’s all you can spare. Anything and everything will make a huge difference. I’ve visited Australia many times, it’s one of my favorite places on the earth and seeing it flames makes me indescribably sad. For those of you who know me, you know how much I love animals. More than humans sometimes. Most of the time. Okay, I don’t want to lie to you guys, 100% of the time. When I watch movies and people die it’s a bummer but when an animal dies get pissed and enraged. Watching the videos and photos of the devastation in Australia has shattered my heart into a million pieces and brought me to tears multiple times daily. Seeing them suffering hurts my heart to it’s deepest core. They’re innocent, all they know to do is love and they’re fighting desperately to survive. They’re helpless and they are hurting. 1 billion animals have perished in the fires and it doesn’t look like there is a light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon. We need to rally and help in any way we can. Please help me, from the bottom of my heart I’m asking you to do and donate whatever you can. It’s life or death. Our furry friends need us. Please help make my birthday wish come true 💔 Donation information is in the bio of my main page. Thank you kindly.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:52am PST