Това съобщава Variety
Актьорът Кристофър Хивю познат на публиката като "Тормунд" е диагностициран с коронавирус, съобщава Variety.
Той оповести новината с публикация в социалната мрежа Instagram. По негови думи заразата може да бъде преборена само с единство. Актьорът призовава да се грижим един за друг и да запазим нужната социална дистанция при карантината.
Актьорът Идрис Елба е болен от коронавирус (ВИДЕО).
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
ВСИЧКО ЗА КОРОНАВИРУСА У НАС И ПО СВЕТА ЧЕТЕТЕ ТУК
Светът е изправен пред изпитанието COVID-19. Само заедно можем да се справим с него. Борбата с вируса е отговорност на всеки от нас. Бъдете дисциплинирани и спазвайте препоръките на експертите. Погрижете се за себе си, за близките си и за околните.
Останете си вкъщи – пазете човешкия живот!
НОВА БРОУДКАСТИНГ ГРУП