Домът, в който се предполага, че в момента живеят Хари и Меган, е бил собственост на Мел Гибсън
Мегзит безспорно бе една от основните теми от началото на 2020 г. Меган и Хари са още са твърде дискретни, но Лос Анджелис вече "разполага" с две знаменитости повече. Вижте в канала "Royal News" във vbox7:
Хари и Меган обявяват нов бранд и фондация в Instagram (СНИМКИ)
Стана ясно, че двойката e в Калифорния от няколко дни. Според слухове сега младото семейство обитава имот в Малибу.
Cum decurge viața Ducilor de Sussex după separarea de familia regală și mutarea în Statele Unite? Link în BIO. • • • • • • #avantaje #revistaavantaje #stiri #stiri2020 #stiri #stiriinternationale #stiriromania #stirivedete #stirimondene #vedete #vedete2020 #vedeteromania #familiaregala #familiaregalabritanica #meghanmarkle #ducesadesussex #printulharry #princeharry #dukeandduchessofsussex #royalcouple #meghanmarklenews #meghanmarklelately #meghanmarkleandprinceharry #princeharryandmeghan #duchessofsussexstyle #meghanmarklestyle #princeharrynews
Домът, в който се предполага, че в момента живеят Хари и Меган, е бил преди това на холивудската звезда Мел Гибсън, пише британският таблоид Express.
Тръмп: Хари и Меган ще плащат за охраната си
Под наем е живяла тук Кайли Дженър. Уникалното имение се намира в охраняван квартал. В къщата има 10 спални и 8 бани, басейн и голям двор.
Съществува обаче един въпрос. Как 35-годишният Хари и 38-годишната Меган ще осъществят амбицията си да водят нов, финансово независим живот. Това тепърва предстои да се разбере.
На този етап задачата на Маркъл изглежда по-лека. Тя е родена в Лос Анджелис, майка ѝ все още живее в града.
"Смятам, че Меган ще продължи да работи в света на развлекателната индустрия, по един или друг начин. Това е единственият вариант да се продават. В крайна сметка Меган идва от тази индустрия.", казва експертът по знаменитости Джетендр Сехдев.
Хари и Меган се преместиха в Лос Анджелис
Въпреки че вероятността Меган да се завърне към актьорството е малка, според Сехдев тя може да представя документални филми или да приеме други озвучаващи роли.
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Remember when Harry and Meghan attended the premiere for the ‘Lion King’ in London and Harry pitched to former Disney CEO Bob Iger that his wife does voice-overs? The fruition of that conversation is the movie ‘Elephant’ to which Meghan is the narrator. The movie, released April 3 on Disney+ ‘follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.’ According to People, the Disneynature documentary will benefit wildlife organisation Elephants Without Borders (EWB), a charity that both Meghan and Prince Harry have worked with before. It will be released alongside ‘Dolphin Reef’ narrated by Natalie Portman. I look forward to seeing it and I’m sure Meghan does a very good job. - - Photo credit: to owners - - If you like this post be sure to FOLLOW>>@RoyalTeaWithJam<< for more😄 - - 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #meghanmarkle #instaroyals #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #SussexRoyal #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #royalfamily #dukeofsussex #BabyArchie #ArchieHarrisonMountbattonWindsor #britishroyalfamily #hrh #TeamRoyal #disneyplus #elephantmovie
Преди да напусне Великобритания, Меган вече влезе в ролята на разказвач на документален филм за "Дисни" - компания, която може да бъде заинтригувана от имиджа ѝ на "принцеса".
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Какво ще прави Хари?
За принца, който намали публично връзките със семейството и се отдалечи на хиляди километри, пристигането в Лос Анджелис е по-скоро "потапяне в неизвестното".
Срещи с публика, договори за книги, интервюта - това са сред възможностите, които се отварят пред Хари, допълва експерт.
Меган Маркъл може да получи нова фамилия след Megxit
Добър пример?
Хари и Меган могат да последват и примера на Барак и Мишел Обама, които основаха продуцентска компания, отбелязва Саймън Томпсън. Подобен ход ще им позволи да промотират свидни на сърцето им каузи, като грижата за ветерани, психичното здраве или околната среда.