Майката на Алексей Навални не е била допусната до моргата в руския град Салехард. Това написа в социалната мрежа Х говорителят на руския опозиционер Кира Ярмиш.

„Обичам те”: Съпругата на Навални с трогателно послание

Alexey’s mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer