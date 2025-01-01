Монументът на Вашингтон също е бил поразен

В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради.

Снимки, публикувани в социалните медии, показват светкавици, удрящи две от най-символичните места във Вашингтон и цялата страна. Уточнява се, че става дума за Монумента на Вашингтон и Капитолия. Моментът на светкавицата, ударила Емпайър Стейт Билдинг в Ню Йорк, също изтече онлайн. 

