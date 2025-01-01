В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради.

⚡️America welcomes 2025 with a flash: lightning strikes iconic landmarks



On New Year’s Eve, dramatic lightning bolts struck the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, and the Empire State Building pic.twitter.com/JhQBr43W91 — AI Day Trading (@ai_daytrading) January 1, 2025

Снимки, публикувани в социалните медии, показват светкавици, удрящи две от най-символичните места във Вашингтон и цялата страна. Уточнява се, че става дума за Монумента на Вашингтон и Капитолия. Моментът на светкавицата, ударила Емпайър Стейт Билдинг в Ню Йорк, също изтече онлайн.

On New Year’s Eve 2024, a powerful thunderstorm brought heavy rain and intense lightning to Washington, D.C., with a striking bolt hitting the Capitol dome.



It was unclear if the structure sustained any damage. Since the 19th century, the Capitol has been equipped with a… pic.twitter.com/56sv1Kdts3 — Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) January 1, 2025

A lightning strike just struck the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

pic.twitter.com/deVx3ilUQx — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 1, 2025

