Снимка: iStock
Монументът на Вашингтон също е бил поразен
В навечерието на Нова година лошото време бушуваше в САЩ, вилняха бури с вятър, дъжд, гръмотевици и светкавици. Мълнии пък удариха знакови за страната сгради.
⚡️America welcomes 2025 with a flash: lightning strikes iconic landmarks— AI Day Trading (@ai_daytrading) January 1, 2025
On New Year’s Eve, dramatic lightning bolts struck the Washington Monument, the Capitol Building, and the Empire State Building pic.twitter.com/JhQBr43W91
The @EmpireStateBldg getting pummeled with lighting bolts on New Year’s Eve.— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) January 1, 2025
It’s non stop. Crazy light show and it’s not even midnight. #NewyorkCity #NYC #lightning #weather pic.twitter.com/TC7pbxFzeQ
Снимки, публикувани в социалните медии, показват светкавици, удрящи две от най-символичните места във Вашингтон и цялата страна. Уточнява се, че става дума за Монумента на Вашингтон и Капитолия. Моментът на светкавицата, ударила Емпайър Стейт Билдинг в Ню Йорк, също изтече онлайн.
On New Year’s Eve 2024, a powerful thunderstorm brought heavy rain and intense lightning to Washington, D.C., with a striking bolt hitting the Capitol dome.— Carla (@thecoffeesfresh) January 1, 2025
It was unclear if the structure sustained any damage. Since the 19th century, the Capitol has been equipped with a… pic.twitter.com/56sv1Kdts3
Редактор: Цветина Петкова
A lightning strike just struck the US Capitol in Washington, DC.— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 1, 2025
pic.twitter.com/deVx3ilUQx