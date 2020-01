Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are embracing their Canadian lifestyle—with hiking, beanies (ahem, “toques”), and big smiles. At the link in bio, @vfvanities reveals how the couple is making a silent argument for why leaving the royal family was the right way to go.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jan 21, 2020 at 11:21am PST