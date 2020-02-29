Пациентът е починал в Кинг Каунти, щата Вашингтон

Коронавирусът взе първата си жертва в САЩ. Пациентът е починал в Кинг Каунти, щата Вашингтон, съобщи CNN, като се позовава на здравните власти.

