Пациентът е починал в Кинг Каунти, щата Вашингтон
Коронавирусът взе първата си жертва в САЩ. Пациентът е починал в Кинг Каунти, щата Вашингтон, съобщи CNN, като се позовава на здравните власти.
One person with coronavirus has died, Washington state health officials say. This is the first death in the US from the disease. Follow live updates: https://t.co/fZJbps7YPQ pic.twitter.com/TpLikg4qqO— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 29, 2020
🚨 #BREAKING: First deadly case of #coronavirus were confirmed in the #USA, the health authority in the US state of Washington confirmed the death in Saturday.#COVID19 #Coronavid19 pic.twitter.com/vLeGbBIerI— ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 29, 2020
