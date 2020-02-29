Коронавирусът взе първата си жертва в САЩ. Пациентът е починал в Кинг Каунти, щата Вашингтон, съобщи CNN, като се позовава на здравните власти.

One person with coronavirus has died, Washington state health officials say. This is the first death in the US from the disease. Follow live updates: https://t.co/fZJbps7YPQ pic.twitter.com/TpLikg4qqO