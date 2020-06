My beautiful baby boy turns 2 today! It has all flown by so fast! My little angel, mi niño guapo, may God bless you now and always! I’m so lucky to be your mama and I will always strive to do my best for you and for this world. So that your future is safe! I love you papa! Te amo amor de mi vida! 💕

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jun 19, 2020 at 10:35am PDT