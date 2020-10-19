On October 19, Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of the most prominent Bulgarian saint Venerable John of Rila, the Wondermaker. Today is also the Day of the Bulgarian doctor.

Hе is patron and founder of the Rila Monastery, which became a spiritual and creative center of Bulgaria.

He was born probably in 876 in the village of Skrino near Dupnitsa and died on August 18, 946. He lived during the reign of Prince Boris I and Tsar Simeon I the Great. His most active years were during the reign of Tsar Peter I (927-969). His main holiday in the Orthodox calendar is Father's Day on October 19.