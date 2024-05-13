The European Union expects the new President and the new government of the Republic of North Macedonia to work on the country's progress towards the EU, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday at a press conference in response to questions related to the events surrounding the swearing-in of North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska on Sunday.

Expectations for North Macedonia were detailed in the latest report on the country's progress to the EU last autumn. It mentioned the importance of maintaining good regional cooperation, good inter-state relations, and the good faith implementation of the bilateral treaties, including the Prespa Agreement and the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbourliness with Bulgaria. This is what the EU expects, the spokesperson summarised, adding that the EC trusts that the new authorities in Skopje will continue on this path.