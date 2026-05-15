To the beat of “Bangaranga” Dara qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday. The singer took the stage first in the second semifinal in Vienna, among the 15 countries still in the running for the win.

For days, bookmakers had been predicting a spot for her in the top 10 of the grand final. And hours before the semifinal on Thursday evening, during the rehearsal, she took first place in the votes of the audience and journalists.

The song’s original title comes from Jamaican slang and means “chaos” or “commotion.” This is the central image in the performance, symbolizing a rebellion against the norms. Dara and "Bangaranga" can be supported on Saturday by voting on the Eurovision website, as well as via SMS from Bulgarians abroad.

Fifteen countries competed in the second semifinal: Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Romania, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Armenia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Latvia, Denmark, Australia, Ukraine, Albania, Malta and Norway. Ten of these countries qualified for Saturday’s grand final. In addition to Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Albania, Denmark, and the Czech Republic also advanced.

Редактор: Калина Петкова