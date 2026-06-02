Douglas Holder has been nominated to serve as the next United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Bulgaria, the White House announced.

The nomination of the former member of the Florida House of Representatives was put forward by President Donald Trump.

The United States currently does not have a permanently appointed ambassador in Sofia. The U.S. Embassy is being led by H. Martin McDowell, who serves as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim - a senior career diplomat carrying out the duties of ambassador until a permanent appointment is confirmed.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева