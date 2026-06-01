A 24-year-old Bulgarian man was seriously injured after causing a major traffic accident in Austria, according to local authorities.

The vehicle he was driving crashed into a guardrail before veering into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a car driven by a 19-year-old German motorist. A third vehicle, operated by a 69-year-old driver, then struck the rear of the German driver's car.

As a result of the crash, the Bulgarian driver sustained severe injuries and was airlifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in Kufstein.

Three passengers traveling in the German driver's vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Tirol for examination, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

According to police, the Bulgarian driver was likely traveling above the speed limit in a section of road where the maximum permitted speed was 60 km/h.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева