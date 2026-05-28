The President of the European Commission and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev met in Brussels. The two made a joint statement to the media following their meeting.

“Today we exchanged views on a number of strategic priorities to ensure long-term prosperity and shared security,” Von der Leyen said after her meeting with Radev. She noted our country’s progress in the fight against corruption and emphasized the importance of establishing an Anti-Corruption Commission. The President of the European Commission congratulated Rumen Radev on his victory in the parliamentary elections and noted that this would bring much-needed stability to the Bulgarian people.

Radev expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the meeting, which, in his words, comes “at a critical juncture.” “The EU needs a clear vision, stability, investment, and security, along with a strong cohesion policy and a common agricultural policy,” he noted. Radev emphasized that our country finally has a stable, reform-oriented government—one committed to stabilizing the budget and creating the conditions for stable and sustainable economic growth, strengthening the rule of law, and rooting out corruption.

Редактор: Калина Петкова