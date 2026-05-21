NOVA wrapped up its spring TV season last night with the grand finale of the hit show “Your Face Sounds Familiar.” In addition to the massive audience watching on screen, over 12,000 people at "Arena 8888" cheered on the hosts, the jury, and the contestants of “The Season - Sun”. They had the unique opportunity to enjoy the last nine transformations live and celebrate the victory of actor Daniel Peev—Dundy.

According to official people metric data, the grand finale attracted more than four times as many viewers in the prime-time demographic (ages 18–59) as the second-ranked television station.

With an audience share of over 49%, the final episode of the fourteenth season of Your Face Sounds Familiar marked an impressive conclusion to NOVA’s excellent performance this spring. An average of 49.8% of all working-age viewers watched the episodes of “The Season – Sun.” This is the highest season rating for Your Face Sounds Familiar in the show’s entire history in Bulgaria.

During the spring television season, NOVA successfully launched four more prime-time formats. The eighth season of Hell’s Kitchen was the most-watched show among active viewers over the past three years, while the global game show phenomenon The Floor decisively dominated the competition on Sunday evenings. Viewers also embraced the first real estate reality show, Turnkey Battle – Home2U vs. INclusive, while chef Ivan Manchev continued his mission to save Bulgarian restaurants on the viewer-favorite show Kitchen Nightmares. In addition to entertainment programs, NOVA continued to maintain its leading position in News and Current Affairs among viewers in the prime-time demographic (18–59). With its increased audience share, NOVA managed to significantly improve the network’s average performance for the spring television season compared to last year.

The summer season, which kicks off today, brings three new premieres. The debut of the reality show SOS Clean Home airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. and will help real people turn their lives around for the better. On Thursday, viewers will get their first look at the entertainment show Smart Face (8:00 p.m.). On May 27 at 9:00 p.m., NOVA will premiere the series Rainmarks. The new series will immerse viewers in the unraveling of a dark secret from the past, hidden behind the walls of the Rila Monastery.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева