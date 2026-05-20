After DARA won Eurovision, the song “Bangaranga” also topped the charts for most streamed songs on the major music platforms. In many European countries, the Bulgarian song is at first place and looks set to stay there for a while. By rough estimates, "Bangaranga" is played about 2 million times a day.

It turns out that "Bangaranga" is the most streamed song on Spotify in 8 European countries. Apple Music users have streamed the song the most in 11 countries. On YouTube, the song has reached four second-place spots and two fourth-place spots. In almost all other countries in Europe, the song is in the top 10 most played tracks. In just a few days, the total number of plays on YouTube and Spotify has exceeded 51 million.

Редактор: Калина Петкова