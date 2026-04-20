On April 19, snap parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria. On voting day, NOVA offered a special program featuring nearly 18 hours of television content, which began at 7 a.m. and concluded well past midnight. According to official people metric data, NOVA’s audience share among the active population (18–59) averaged over 25% for the entire time, which is 30% higher than the result of the second-ranked television station. NOVA leads convincingly in all programming segments dedicated to the elections for the 52nd National Assembly.

The network’s team produced four exclusive formats featuring accurate and verified information throughout the day and provided in-depth analysis and precise commentary based on the initial poll results. NOVA’s News closely covered Election Day across the entire country and at key locations abroad.

Редактор: Боряна Димитрова