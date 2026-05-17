Bulgaria won the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in a dazzling final gala on Saturday. DARA was the favourite of jury and the audience. Her song, Bangaranga, collected 516 points.

Israel came in second with 343 points, while Romania finished third.

The votes from the juries of the participating countries determined Bulgaria as the winner with the highest number of points - 204 - giving it a significant lead over the countries in second place - Australia and Denmark, both with 165 points. The juries of Malta, Australia, Denmark, and Lithuania awarded Bulgaria the maximum 12 points. Bulgaria gave its own 12 points to Malta.

The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest gathered around 10,000 spectators in the arena in Vienna and millions more in front of television screens around the world. Representatives of 25 countries performed songs in 23 languages on the semifinals and the final.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева