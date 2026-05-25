Following a series of holidays, traffic is heavy on the country’s main highways. As is customary, traffic heading toward Sofia on the Trakia, Hemus and Struma highways is the heaviest. In response to the increased traffic flow, a temporary ban on heavy-duty vehicles over 12 tons traveling toward the capital on the three highways will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Traffic management measures are also planned in the Simitli area, where two lanes will be designated for vehicles heading toward Sofia and one lane for traffic heading toward Kulata.

According to data from the Road Infrastructure Agency, nearly 500,000 vehicles left Sofia during the holiday period around May 24. Since the holiday was observed yesterday, today is also a non-working day for some citizens, which further impacts traffic conditions.

The Traffic Police is monitoring to ensure noone drives after consuming alcohol or drugs, and they are prepared to photograph and fine violators the moment they break the law. The Traffic Police have deployed a maximum number of patrols across the road network - about 700.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 4,200 citations have been issued, with over 250 of them for speeding and more than 760 for violating traffic signs and markings. Only yesterday, over 380 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Редактор: Калина Петкова