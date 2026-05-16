Bulgaria won the award for Best Artistic Performance at Eurovision 2026. The news was announced by music producer Sanya Armutlieva on Facebook.

“This award is for the incredible stage crew behind DARA and Bangaranga, according to commentators from the participating countries”, she wrote.

Today DARA performs as number 12 in the final of the major music contest. It is important to note that viewers in Bulgaria cannot vote for the Bulgarian performer, but all our compatriots abroad can cast their vote for DARA using the numbers assigned to the country where they are located, or via the contest’s official online platform.

Редактор: Калина Петкова