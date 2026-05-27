Borislav Sarafov has resigned as director of Bulgaria’s National Investigation Service. His resignation was added as an extraordinary item to the agenda of the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council, which held a regular meeting on Wednesday.

The senior magistrates accepted the resignation with eight votes in favor and reassigned Sarafov as a regular investigator.

Earlier, on April 22, Sarafov also stepped down as acting Prosecutor General.

Even before his formal withdrawal, Sarafov had been at the center of institutional disputes regarding the legitimacy of his continued tenure after the expiration of mandate deadlines. The controversy led to pressure from the Ministry of Justice for кадрови changes and the activation of disciplinary proceedings.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева