Lyubomir Nikolov, the director of Sofia's Metropolitan Directorate of Interior (SDVR), will take over as acting Chief Secretary of Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced on Tuesday. That happens after the resignation of Georgi Kandev.

“This was a surprising development. There will now be a deputy chief secretary who will perform the duties of Chief Secretary, just as Mr. Kandev did previously. Once we are convinced we have identified the right person for the position, a permanent appointment will be made,” Demerdzhiev explained.

Asked who would take charge of the Sofia Police Directorate following Nikolov’s move, the minister said one of Nikolov’s deputies would be appointed.

“Although the system has been somewhat depleted, we have enough capable officers who can assume such responsibilities when needed, and we are striving to make the most appropriate choice given the circumstances,” he added.

Who is Lyubomir Nikolov?

Nikolov graduated from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in 2002 with a degree in Trade Economics and obtained a master's degree in the same field in 2018.

He has served within Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry since 2001 and has worked through all operational levels of the system. His career includes positions as an investigator in the Economic Police Directorate of the Sofia police and in the Counterfeit Crimes Unit of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), as well as leadership roles as head of sector and department within GDBOP.

In June 2021, he was appointed deputy director of GDBOP. Between February and April 2023, he temporarily served as director of the Haskovo Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry before returning to his role as deputy director of GDBOP. Since June 2023, he has been responsible for the Sofia police force.

Throughout his career, Nikolov has received numerous commendations, letters of appreciation, collective and individual awards, as well as the Interior Ministry’s honorary insignia of third, second and first degree.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева